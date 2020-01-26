UP CM reminds people of their constitutional duties

UP CM Yogi Adityanath reminds people of their constitutional duties

PTI
PTI, Lucknow,
  • Jan 26 2020, 20:53pm ist
  • updated: Jan 26 2020, 20:53pm ist
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (PTI Photo)

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday reminded people of their constitutional duties.

Addressing the closing ceremony of the Foundation Day programme of the state at the Awadh Shilp Gram here, he said, "The Constitution has given us a lot. Therefore, we should feel proud of it. We talk about our constitutional rights, but not about our duties. Along with the rights, the Constitution tells us about our duties too. India is among the few democratic countries in the world that gave voting rights to every adult citizen immediately after the Constitution came into force."

The welfare of the country and the society would be possible only when the citizens discharged their duties honestly, the chief minister said.

The three-day programme had begun on January 24, a statement issued by the Uttar Pradesh government said.

"This programme was a platform for not only the artisans of Lucknow, but those from different regions of the state," Adityanath said.

Reminding the gathering that Uttar Pradesh was the land of civilisation and culture, he said, "We can give a lot to the country and the world. For this, the 23 crore people of Uttar Pradesh will have to discharge their constitutional duties with honesty. When every person uses his full potential, Uttar Pradesh will be among the leading states in the country."

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Uttar Pradesh
Yogi Adityanath
Constitution of India
Republic Day
Comments (+)
 