UP family receives death threat for distributing flags

The incident happened in Baddupada locality in the Kiratpur area

  • Aug 15 2022, 21:36 ist
  • updated: Aug 15 2022, 21:36 ist
People holding the national flag participate in a 'Tiranga Yatra'. Credit: PTI File Photo/Representative

A family has been provided security after they received a death threat for distributing tricolours in their locality here, police said on Monday.

An unknown person pasted a threat letter outside the residence of Shashi and her husband Arun for distributing flags, Additional Superintendent of Police, Praveen Ranjan Singh said.

An FIR has been lodged under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the matter is being probed, he said.

