UP lawyer beaten to death for opposing contraband sale

A young lawyer was battered to death allegedly for opposing the sale of contraband in his locality in the state capital of Lucknow.

According to the police sources here, the lawyer, identified as Shishir Tripathi was hit repeatedly with sticks, rods and bricks by five men in Damodar Nagar area in the city while he was on his way home on Tuesday night.

Tripathi was rushed to the hospital but was declared brought dead by the doctors, sources said.

One person has been arrested in this connection and a hunt was launched to nab the other culprits.

Tripathi's family members said that some people, who dealt in the contraband, nurtured a grudge against him as he had launched a campaign against the sale of the same and also lodged complaints with the police in this regard.

The family members also accused the local police of providing patronage to the contraband sellers. Taking a serious view of the killing, the state government on Wednesday suspended the in-charge of the local police station.

A large number of lawyers later held a demonstration in front of the collectorate here demanding action against the erring cops and compensation of rs. 50 lakh to the slain lawyer's family.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra took potshots at the BJP government in the state over what she alleged deteriorating law and order situation in the state capital and elsewhere.