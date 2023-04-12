Major fire in Budaun's electricity department workshop

UP: Major fire in Budaun's electricity department workshop, no loss reported

The reason for the fire was not immediately known

PTI
PTI, Budaun (UP),
  • Apr 12 2023, 21:00 ist
  • updated: Apr 12 2023, 21:36 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

A major fire broke out Wednesday in an Electricity department workshop on Alapur Road, turning a large number of transformers, collected there for repair work, to ashes, a senior official said.

No loss of life was reported and the reason for the fire was not immediately known.

According to UPPCL (Electricity Department) Superintending Engineer (SE) Pradeep Kumar, a fire broke out in the transformer workshop of the division office here.

The rising flames kept people living in nearby colonies in a state of anxiety for a long time, till they were put down by the firefighters after hours of struggle.

The damage caused by the fire, and also the cause behind the blaze, will be assessed soon, Kumar said.

India News
Uttar Pradesh
Fire

