UP NGO calls Jamia shooter 'Godse', declares cash reward of Rs. 5,100

A voluntary organisation in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly district, about 250 kilometres from here, has declared a cash reward for the minor, who had opened fire at anti-CAA protesters near Jamia Milia Islamia in Delhi a few days ago.

The little known NGO, Bajarangi Lal Jan Kalyan Seva Samiti, in its meeting at Mathurapur village in the district on Saturday evening, decided to give a cash reward of Rs. 5,100 to the shooter, according to the police sources here.

The members of the organisation also hailed the Jamia shooter by calling him 'Nathuram Godse', the killer of Mahatma Gandhi. Some members also wanted to confer upon him the 'Godse' title.

Police sources said that handwritten letters containing the decisions of the NGO were also distributed among the members of the organisation.

Acting on a complaint received by members of the other community, the local police lodged a case against four office bearers of the organisation.

''A case of hurting religious sentiments was registered against four office bearers of the NGO....we have the letter in our possession....the matter is being investigated,'' said a senior police official in Bareilly on Sunday.

Earlier also a saffron outfit had declared that it would 'felicitate' the Jamia shooter.

A minor had opened fire at the anti-CAA protesters at Jamia Millia Islamia on Wednesday. One protester sustained bullet injuries in the hand. The shooter, who called himself a 'Rambhakt', was apprehended by the cops.