UP Panchayat polls: BJP embarrassed in Kashi, Mathura, Ayodhya

Nurturing hopes to reap electoral dividends from its support to the saffron outfits' demand for 'liberation' of Kashi (Varanasi) and Mathura Temples, BJP was left red-faced after a majority of the candidates backed by the saffron party lost in the Zila panchayat polls in the three districts.

Even in Gorakhpur, the hometown of UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the Samajwadi Party (SP) backed nominees were reportedly maintaining a lead over the BJP-backed candidates.

According to reports, of the 40 Zila Panchayat seats in Varanasi, the Lok Sabha constituency of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP could manage to win only eight seats while SP backed nominees won 24 seats.

In Mathura district also, the BJP supported candidates could win only eight seats. BSP and Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) backed nominees secured victory in 12 and nine seats respectively, reports said.

BJP supported candidates also failed to do much in Ayodhya and could win only six of the 40 Zila Panchayat seats. SP-backed nominees won 24 seats.

Reports said that SP-backed candidates also secured a majority of Zila panchayat seats in Mainpuri and Etawah districts while its nominees were ahead of their rivals in Lucknow as well.

According to the reports, BJP also fared badly in the western region, mainly owing to the opposition by the farmers who have been on a dharna on the UP-Delhi border for the past several months in protest against the new farm laws.

The Aam Admi Party (AAP) on Tuesday claimed that 70 candidates supported by it have won in the Zila panchayat polls in the state.

The counting of votes is continuing and the final results are expected by Wednesday.