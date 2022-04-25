UP Police give sniffer dog emotional farewell

IANS
IANS, Moradabad,
  • Apr 25 2022, 16:18 ist
  • updated: Apr 25 2022, 16:18 ist

The Uttar Pradesh Police on Monday bid an emotional adieu to a dog that had served the department for over 10 years with state honours.

Vicon, a labrador, died on Sunday due to prolonged illness. Born in 2011, Vicon was appointed as sniffer dog (Explosive section) in the dog squad on June 20, 2012.

The police officials remembered Vicon for his contributions during anti-explosive operations.

The canine was given a final farewell by salute with state honours by the senior police officials including the Superintendent of Police (City), Superintendent of Police (Traffic) and Assistant Superintendent of Police and Circle Officer Civil Lines.

Sagar Jain, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), Moradabad said: "Last farewell with state honours was given to a dog who served the police department for more than 10 years. The dog 'Vicon' was appointed as an explosive sniffer dog in the UP Police. He helped the department in many important operations and died due to prolonged illness on Sunday. He served for 10 years and nine months in the dog squad."

