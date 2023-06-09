UP: Police launch search for man after people claim he offered 'namaaz' at temple

Police have launched a search for a man, who people claimed offered 'namaaz' on the premises of a temple here on Friday, officials said.

The incident reportedly took place around 5 am at the Chandi Mandir, they said.

Some women present for the morning 'aarti' have alleged that a man spread a cloth on the floor of the temple and started offering 'namaaz', the officials said, adding that they claimed he was stopped by the temple's priest.

The officials said reportedly, some more people arrived and took the man out of the temple.

District Magistrate Prerna Sharma and Superintendent of Police Abhishek Verma have sought information from the priest and those who were present there for the morning 'aarti'.

"Namaaz was offered on the temple premises," an official of temple's management committee Navneet Agrawal claimed.

The two officials said they got information about 'namaaz' being offered on the temple's premises. The matter is being investigated, they said.

Local BJP leaders and members of Hindu organisations have demanded action against the man.

The officials said action will be taken after the probe is completed.