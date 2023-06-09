UP cops search for man who ‘offered’ namaaz in temple

UP: Police launch search for man after people claim he offered 'namaaz' at temple

The incident reportedly took place around 5 am at the Chandi Mandir

PTI
PTI, Hapur,
  • Jun 09 2023, 18:55 ist
  • updated: Jun 09 2023, 18:55 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

Police have launched a search for a man, who people claimed offered 'namaaz' on the premises of a temple here on Friday, officials said.

The incident reportedly took place around 5 am at the Chandi Mandir, they said.

Some women present for the morning 'aarti' have alleged that a man spread a cloth on the floor of the temple and started offering 'namaaz', the officials said, adding that they claimed he was stopped by the temple's priest.

Also Read: 'Last rites of slain gangster performed,' SC refuses wife's plea

The officials said reportedly, some more people arrived and took the man out of the temple.

District Magistrate Prerna Sharma and Superintendent of Police Abhishek Verma have sought information from the priest and those who were present there for the morning 'aarti'.

"Namaaz was offered on the temple premises," an official of temple's management committee Navneet Agrawal claimed.

The two officials said they got information about 'namaaz' being offered on the temple's premises. The matter is being investigated, they said.

Local BJP leaders and members of Hindu organisations have demanded action against the man.

The officials said action will be taken after the probe is completed.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Uttar Pradesh
namaz
temple

Related videos

What's Brewing

France hails 'backpack hero' who fought Annecy attacker

France hails 'backpack hero' who fought Annecy attacker

'Double happiness' drive: Big rubber ducks debut in HK

'Double happiness' drive: Big rubber ducks debut in HK

How climate change is fueling wildfires in US, Canada

How climate change is fueling wildfires in US, Canada

Hyderabad's 'fish prasadam' back after three years

Hyderabad's 'fish prasadam' back after three years

Miss World to be hosted in India after 27 years

Miss World to be hosted in India after 27 years

 