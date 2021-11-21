UP slaps Rs 10-lakh fine on industry for flouting norms

UP pollution board slaps Rs 10-lakh fine on industry for flouting norms

The team led by UPPCB Regional Officer Ankit Singh slapped a fine of Rs 10 lakh on Sarvottam Rolling Mills

PTI
PTI, Muzaffarnagar ,
  • Nov 21 2021, 00:06 ist
  • updated: Nov 21 2021, 00:06 ist
Representative Image. Credit: AFP Photo

A team of the Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board imposed a fine of over Rs 10 lakh on two industrial units and a banquet hall here on Saturday for allegedly violating anti-pollution norms, officials said.

Also read: Air pollution may lead to premature birth, poor brain development: Experts

The team led by UPPCB Regional Officer Ankit Singh slapped a fine of Rs 10 lakh on Sarvottam Rolling Mills, Rs 50,000 on Sir Shadi Lal Distillery & Chemical Works and Rs 5,000 on Kiran Farms for causing air pollution, they said.

The UPPCB regional officer said strict action will be taken against those found violating anti-pollution norms. 

Watch latest videos by DH here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Air Pollution
Uttar Pradesh
Pollution
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Doctors in UP forced to bandage God's 'broken arm'

Doctors in UP forced to bandage God's 'broken arm'

20 years of the original Xbox: The best-selling games

20 years of the original Xbox: The best-selling games

India's cleanest city turns waste into fuel, money

India's cleanest city turns waste into fuel, money

Heavy downpour in Andhra Pradesh triggers flash floods

Heavy downpour in Andhra Pradesh triggers flash floods

Doha in race to fix its drainage before FIFA World Cup

Doha in race to fix its drainage before FIFA World Cup

 