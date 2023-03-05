UP youth kills 5-year-old girl after trying to rape her; held

A 19-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly slitting the throat of a 5-year-old girl to stop her from crying when he tried to rape her, a police officer said on Sunday.

Additional Superintendent of Police Praveen Ranjan Singh said that on Friday evening, children flying kites spotted the body of the girl in a ruined building and informed the police.

Acting on a tip-off, police picked up Aman Khan (19) and during interrogation confessed to his crime, Singh said.

He told the police that he knew the family of the girl and used to visit her house. On the day of the incident, the accused took her to the ruined building and tried to rape her. As she cried, he slit her throat using a knife, the police officer said.