Use of drones with cameras expected to curb militant activities in Srinagar

Sources said the drones are state-of-the-art in nature and that some are already in use

Zulfikar Majid, DHNS, Srinagar,
  • Sep 25 2022, 16:59 ist
The Jammu and Kashmir police’s decision to use drones with high-resolution cameras at suspected spots in Srinagar is expected to curb militant and criminal activities in the city.

Several drones have already been deployed in Srinagar city as was seen in a video clip shared by the Srinagar Police's Twitter handle. The camera shows a highly congested locality. The video gives a bird’s eye view of the courtyards, roofs and terraces and then pans to show people walking in a park and adjacent ground.

“Aerial surveillance is going on in suspected localities of Srinagar looking for anti-socials, criminals, militants and OGWs. Using modern drones with high-resolution cameras. These may not be visible from the ground but be assured that life and property of citizens will be safeguarded,” tweeted Srinagar police.

Sources said the drones are state-of-the-art in nature and that some are already in use. “The new ones will help upgrade aerial surveillance capability further,” they said and added that all the drones are connected with a control room for regular monitoring.

 New-generation surveillance equipment, including aerial and ground-based sensors, and weapons are already used by the army to track and neutralise militants during an anti-infiltration operation along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir.

