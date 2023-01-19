Uttar Pradesh college bars entry of girls in 'burqa'; triggers protest

A college in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad town on Wednesday denied entry to scores of 'burqa' clad Muslim girls into the college triggering protests.

According to sources, the girls, who were denied entry had a heated exchange with the guards. They later staged a dharna outside the gate in protest against the decision by the college management.

While the girls said that they had every right to wear burqas, the college management clarified that there was a dress code for the students and that no one would be allowed entry in any other dress.

''We had implemented the dress code in October last year....we have thousands of students and all know that....we will enforce the rule under all circumstances,'' said a senior college functionary.

He said that there was a ''changing room'' near the gate of the college and the girls were free to use the same.

Local Samajwadi Party (SP) leaders also later joined the protests and supported the girl students' demand to allow them entry into the college in burqa. The students later handed over a memorandum to the college administration registering their protest and called off their dharna.

Former SP MLA Zamirullah threatened to launch an agitation if the college continued to insist on a dress code. ''There must not be any restriction on attending classes in burqa and those not allowing it should be punished,'' he said.

