Uttar Pradesh Dalit girl was raped, strangulated to death, post-mortem report confirms

Autopsy confirms UP Dalit girl was raped, strangulated

PTI
PTI, Chitrakoot,
  • Jun 05 2022, 13:39 ist
  • updated: Jun 05 2022, 13:42 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A 13-year-old Dalit girl, who was allegedly gang-raped a few days ago, died to strangulation, her post-mortem report has confirmed.

Police on Sunday said that they received the autopsy report late on Saturday and it also confirmed that the girl had been raped.

The girl, resident of a village in Pahadi police station area, was allegedly gang-raped on Wednesday night, when she was sleeping with her family members outside her house.

Read | Teenage girl gang-raped in Uttar Pradesh village, dies

She was rushed to a hospital in Kaushambi district, where she died on Thursday night.

Pahadi police station SHO Ajit Pandey confirmed the details in the autopsy report.

Three people Nadeem, Adarsh Pandey and Vipul Mishra have already been arrested in this connection.

According to police sources, the accused had also accompanied the girl's family members to the hospital.

They said CCTV footage is being checked.

Uttar Pradesh
Violence against women
India News

