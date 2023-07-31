Uttar Pradesh government transfers 14 IPS officers

Uttar Pradesh government transfers 14 IPS officers

Superintendent of Police (SP) of Amroha Aditya Langeh has been posted as the Superintendent of Police, Railway, Agra, a senior official said.

The Uttar Pradesh government on Sunday transferred 14 IPS officers, including the SSP of Bareilly and the SPs of 10 districts, officials said.

Bareilly Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Prabhakar Chaudhary has been made the Commandant of the Lucknow-based 32nd Battalion of the Provincial Armed Constabulary, they said.

Superintendent of Police (SP) of Amroha Aditya Langeh has been posted as the Superintendent of Police, Railway, Agra, a senior official said.

Ghule Sushil Chandrabhan, who was the SP of Sitapur, has been made the SSP of Bareilly.

Similarly, Kannauj SP Kunwar Anupam Singh has been made the new SP of Amroha. The transfer assumes significance as it comes a day after two people died due to electrocution and 52 sustained burn injuries in Amroha district when the music system of a "tazia" came within the electromagnetic field of high-tension wires.

Similarly, in Bareilly, police resorted to lathicharge on Sunday to disperse a group of kanwariyas, who were bent on taking their procession through an unauthorised route here, after a standoff lasting nearly six hours.

