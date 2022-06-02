UP man dies after losing polls for 37 years

Uttar Pradesh man dies after setting record of losing polls for 37 years

He had also contested against Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the 2014 Lok Sabha election on the election symbol of a letter box

IANS
IANS, Varanasi,
  Jun 02 2022, 10:17 ist
  • updated: Jun 02 2022, 10:17 ist
Representative image. Credit: AFP File Photo

Narendra Nath Dubey aka 'Adig' (unrelenting), whose claim to fame was that he had contested each and every election in the country since 1984, died on Wednesday.

A lawyer by profession, Adig was a habitual and determined candidate and had contested many elections, including MLA, MLC, MP, and Vice-President since 1984.

Despite being in his early 70s, he had also contested against Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the 2014 Lok Sabha election on the election symbol of a letterbox.

However, he lost all the elections, forfeiting his deposit every time.

He came into the limelight when the signatures of 50 Members of Parliament, endorsing his nomination for the 2012 Presidential election, were found to be fake.

Adig, a resident of Varanasi, aspired to find a place in the Guinness Book of World Records for losing a record number of polls.

He was also a practitioner of Ashtanga Vinyasa Yoga.

