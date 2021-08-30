3 kids killed in heavy rains in Uttarakhand's Dharchula

Uttarakhand: 3 houses collapse in Dharchula after heavy rains; 3 children killed

A helipad is being built in the affected area for rescue operations by helicopters as roads there are damaged

PTI
PTI, Pithoragarh (Uttarakhand),
  • Aug 30 2021, 13:39 ist
  • updated: Aug 30 2021, 14:44 ist
A damaged house after heavy rain at Jumma village in Pithoragarh. Credit: PTI Photo

Three children were killed and several others went missing after three houses collapsed in a village following heavy rains in Dharchula sub-division of the district, an official said on Monday.      

The incident occurred in Jumma village late on Sunday night, Pithoragarh District Magistrate Ashish Chauhan said.

The bodies of three children were recovered and a search operation was on for those still missing, he said.

"The casualties could be higher as the affected village is on the top of a hill," Chauhan said.

"We have made an aerial survey of the village by a helicopter and sent SDRF and NDRF teams, along with police and revenue teams, to the village to run relief and rescue operations on a war footing," the district magistrate said.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami spoke to the Pithoragarh district magistrate to find out the extent of damage caused by heavy rains in Jumma village.

He asked Chauhan to offer all possible help to the affected people.

The district magistrate held a meeting with officials at the district emergency centre to discuss measures to transport relief material to villagers.

A helipad is being built in the affected area for rescue operations by helicopters as roads there are damaged.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Uttarakhand
Heavy Rains
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Afghans killed outside airport sought new lives abroad

Afghans killed outside airport sought new lives abroad

'Shang-Chi' movie review: Great potential, not realised

'Shang-Chi' movie review: Great potential, not realised

Indian athletes shine at Tokyo Paralympics 2020

Indian athletes shine at Tokyo Paralympics 2020

Even before Taliban, Afghan women faced male violence

Even before Taliban, Afghan women faced male violence

No cash, gas to run from Ida: We can't afford to leave

No cash, gas to run from Ida: We can't afford to leave

'Desert': Drying Euphrates threatens disaster in Syria

'Desert': Drying Euphrates threatens disaster in Syria

An athlete’s torment: ACL Injury 

An athlete’s torment: ACL Injury 

The poor record of NHRC

The poor record of NHRC

DH Toon | 'Nehr..who?'

DH Toon | 'Nehr..who?'

 