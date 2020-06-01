Uttarakhand minister test coronavirus positive; CM, colleagues under watch

Uttarakhand Minister Satpal Maharaj on Sunday tested positive for Covid-19, bringing the entire council of ministers, including Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat under the glare of the infectious disease.

68-year-old Satpal Maharaj has attended the meeting of the state cabinet on Friday, prompting health authorities to keep the entire council of ministers, including the chief minister under close watch.

Top health officials of Uttarakhand said that none of the cabinet ministers were in close contact with Satpal Maharaj, who is also a prominent spiritual leader with following across northern India.

Satpal Maharaj’s wife Amrita had tested positive for Covid-19 earlier and his family members and 17 members of staff were found to be infected by the virus on Sunday.

“Since the cabinet ministers were not in close contact with Satpal Maharaj, there is no need to put them under quarantine,” a Uttarakhand Health Department official said.

“However, the health of the cabinet ministers will be under close watch for 14 days,” the official said.