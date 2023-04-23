Uttarakhand: Official dies after being hit by helicopter's tail rotor at Kedarnath

An official of the Uttarakhand Civil Aviation Development Authority (UCADA) died on Sunday after being hit by the tail rotor of a helicopter in Kedarnath.
The incident occurred at the Garhwal Mandal Vikas Nigam (GMVN) helipad in Kedarnath, Rudraprayag Superintendent of Police (SP) Vishakha Ashok Bhadane said.
Kedarnath Yatra: Maximum 13,000 pilgrims to visit Himalayan shrine every day
Amit Saini sustained severe neck injuries after being hit by the helicopter's tail rotor and died on the spot, Rudraprayag District Magistrate Mayur Dikshit told reporters.
Saini was part of a UCADA team that had visited the helipad to inspect the arrangements for the heli-services to the Himalayan temple, which is scheduled to open on April 25.
Intermittent snowfall continues in Kedarnath.
