Uttarakhand postpones Char Dham yatra

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jun 29 2021, 11:43 ist
  • updated: Jun 29 2021, 11:43 ist
A large number of pilgrims attend the door closing ceremony of Gangotri Dham for winters, in Uttarkashi. Credit: PTI File Photo

The Uttarakhand government on Tuesday postponed the Char Dham Yatra in compliance with the order of the High Court over fears of the Covid situation.

More details awaited.

 

Uttarakhand
Char Dham Yatra

