Vaccination preparations going very well in Rajasthan, says CM Ashok Gehlot

PTI,
  • Dec 26 2020, 22:33 ist
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. Credit: Facebook/AshokGehlot.Rajasthan

 Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot Saturday said the preparations for launching a vaccination drive against coronavirus are going very well in the state.

The Centre has authorised no vaccine yet to be rolled out in India, but three candidates are under consideration.

Bharat Biotech, Serum Institute of India (SII) and Pfizer applied to the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) early this month, seeking emergency use authorisation for their COVID-19 vaccines in India.

The subject expert committee (SEC) on COVID-19 of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) on December 9 had sought additional safety and efficacy data for COVID-19 vaccines of SII.

Gehlot said in a tweet, "Vaccination preparations are going very well in Rajasthan to prevent coronavirus. According to the instructions of the government of India and the protocols, we have made complete preparations in the state."

Gehlot also said, "Meanwhile, our former minister Mahendrajit Singh Malaviya and now senior IAS officer Dr. Prithviraj have been vaccinated under the trial of corona vaccine."

The Chief Minister said that this will increase the confidence among people and the government will be able to complete the vaccination campaign with great success.

