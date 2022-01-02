Vaishno Devi stampede: BJP J&K in-charge meets injured people

BJP national general secretary and Jammu and Kashmir in-charge Tarun Chugh on Sunday met people who were injured in stampede in Mata Vaishno Devi shrine on Saturday. Twelve people were killed and 14 injured in that stampede.

Chugh along with BJP Lok Sabha member from Jammu, Jugal Kishore Sharma and others met the injured admitted in Katra hospital.

BJP Jammu and Kashmir in-charge wished speedy recovery to the injured.

The stampede occurred when a large number of devotees entered the Mata Vaishno Devi Bhavan without permission slips at around 2.45 am on Saturday.

Also Read | Police will probe Vaishno Devi shrine stampede, take action against those involved in scuffle: DGP

The stampede took place outside the sanctum sanctorum of the shrine. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had expressed deep grief over the loss of lives.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister had said, "Extremely saddened by the loss of lives due to a stampede at Mata Vaishno Devi Bhawan. Condolences to the bereaved families. May the injured recover soon. Spoke to JK LG Shri @manojsinha_Ji, Ministers Shri @DrJitendraSingh Ji, A@nityanandraibjp Ji and took stock of the situation."

PM Modi had also approved an ex-gratia from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) for the victims of stampede at Mata Vaishno Devi Bhawan. The Prime Minister's office tweeted: "An ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of those who lost their lives due to the stampede at Mata Vaishno Devi Bhavan. The injured would be given Rs 50,000. PM @narendramodi"

Check out latest DH videos here