Varanasi court allows scientific survey of Gyanvapi mosque

A Varanasi court on Friday ordered a scientific survey of the Gyanvapi mosque located next to the Kashi Vishwanath temple here, according to government counsel Rajesh Mishra.
The barricaded ‘wazukhana’, where a structure claimed by Hindu litigants to be a ‘shivling’ exists, will not be part of the survey.
The court of A K Vishvesh upheld the petition of a group of Hindu devotees seeking a scientific survey to determine if the mosque was built at the site of a Hindu temple.
The court had on July 14 reserved its order after hearing both Hindu and Muslim sides.
The petition filed by the Hindu group had sought a direction to the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to survey the entire Gyanvapi mosque complex.
The Muslims side had opposed the plea, saying an ASI survey could damage the complex.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Netflix series ‘Guns & Gulaabs’ to release in Aug 18
'The Boys' spin-off 'Gen V' set for Sept 29 release
Extreme heatwaves to continue through Aug: WMO Advisor
Barbenheimer clash: Other movies that came on same day
La Tomatina! Woman gets tomatoes in suitcase from Dubai
Prabhas, Deepika's 'Project K' titled 'Kalki 2898 AD'
Mount Kailash to become accessible from India soon
B’luru dresses up for ‘Barbenheimer’ weekend
Dating trends: Speedy, conscious, blindfolded...
New Kerala fish species attracts DiCaprio’s attention