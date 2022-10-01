Lecturer dismissed for remark on Navratri fast by women

Varanasi varsity dismisses guest lecturer for comments on Navratri fast by women

'For women, it is better to read the Constitution of India and the Hindu Code Bill instead of fasting for nine days during Navratra,' the post read

PTI
PTI, Varanasi,
  • Oct 01 2022, 14:43 ist
  • updated: Oct 01 2022, 14:43 ist

The Mahatma Gandhi Kashi Vidyapeeth administration has dismissed a guest lecturer and banned his entry to the university campus for allegedly making a derogatory comment on Navratri fast by women.

Dr Mithilesh Gautam wrote in a social media post in Hindi, "For women, it is better to read the Constitution of India and the Hindu Code Bill instead of fasting for nine days during Navratri."

"Their lives will be free from fear and slavery. Jai Bheem."

Also read: Bajrang Dal workers assault Muslim youths trying to enter 'garba' venues in Ahmedabad

Taking cognizance of the post, Registrar Dr Sunita Pandey initiated action against Gautam and said in an office order, "On September 29, students had complained through a letter stating that Dr Mithilesh Kumar Gautam, a guest lecturer in political science department had posted some material on social media, which is against Hindu religion."

Pandey cited "widespread resentment" among students against Gautam for the action.

"...in view of the university atmosphere getting vitiated and examinations affected, I have been directed that Dr Mithilesh Kumar Gautam be dismissed with immediate effect, and his entry into the university campus be banned in view of security," Pandey said in the order.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Varanasi
Uttar Pradesh
Lecturer
Navratri
women
India News

What's Brewing

Elon Musk unveils Tesla humanoid robot, may cost $20K

Elon Musk unveils Tesla humanoid robot, may cost $20K

Where are the sports dramas in Kannada?

Where are the sports dramas in Kannada?

Smart designs for your car park

Smart designs for your car park

Whackyverse | Jodo dojo

Whackyverse | Jodo dojo

The uncertain life of a street artist

The uncertain life of a street artist

Open Sesame | Iran protests

Open Sesame | Iran protests

Gandhi, a man of many abilities

Gandhi, a man of many abilities

You need to be consistent to stay relevant: Madhuri

You need to be consistent to stay relevant: Madhuri

DH Toon | Vote here for Congress president

DH Toon | Vote here for Congress president

 