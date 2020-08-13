Very heavy rain likely in 8 MP districts; orange alert issued

Orange alert in 8 MP districts, very heavy rain likely

A view of flooded District Hospital after monsoon rainfall, in Jabalpur, Sunday, Aug 9, 2020. Credit: PTI Photo

The India Meteorological Department has issued an 'orange alert' with a forecast of very heavy rainfall in eight districts of Madhya Pradesh till Friday morning.

Monsoon has been active in many parts of the state, IMD Bhopal centre's senior meteorologist G D Mishra said on Thursday.

Some isolated places in Chhindwara, Balaghat, Betul, Harda, Khandwa, Alirajpur, Jhabua and Dhar districts are likely to receive very heavy rainfall till Friday morning, the official said.

Besides, there is a 'yellow warning' of heavy rainfall in 15 districts- Anooppur, Dindori, Chattarpur, Sehore, Rajgarh, Hoshangabad, Burhanpur, Khargone, Barwani, Dewas, Agar, Shivpuri, Datia, Morena and Sheopur,Mishra said.

An orange alert means the authorities should "be prepared", while a yellow warning asks them to "be updated".

According to IMD, downpour in the range of 64.5 mm and 115.5 mm is considered 'heavy rainfall', while that between 115.6 mm and 204.4 mm is termed 'very heavy rainfall'.

In the last 24 hours, Satna district received 132.6 mm rainfall, Rewa district received 42.4 mm downpour, while Tikamgarh recorded 41 mm rain, Mishra said.

