Video of youth urinating on injured man in Agra viral

Video of youth urinating on injured man goes viral, one arrested in Agra

In the 30-second video, the youth is also seen kicking the man on the head

PTI
PTI, Agra,
  • Jul 25 2023, 05:52 ist
  • updated: Jul 25 2023, 05:52 ist
Screengrab from the viral video. Credit: Twitter/@benarasiya

A video purporting to show a youth urinating on an injured man lying unconscious on the ground was widely circulated on social media on Monday.

In the 30-second video, the youth is also seen kicking the man on the head. The youth and his friends can be heard abusing the victim.

After the video became widely circulated, police swung into action and arrested the accused. The police said the video is about three-four months old.

"The police have arrested one accused and a search is underway for the others," Deputy Commissioner of Police (City) Suraj Kumar Rai said.

In a video statement on Twitter, Rai said the police took cognisance after the video became widely circulated.

"After investigating, the police found that there was no complaint lodged by the victim at any police station in Agra in this regard. Later, it was found that the video was three-four months old and the youth has been identified as Aditya," Rai added.

Aditya has been arrested and booked under Section 307 (attempt to murder) and other provisions of the Indian Penal Code.

"We have been investigating other youths as well who were in the video. The arrested youth Aditya will be presented before court and legal action taken," Rai added.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Uttar Pradesh
Agra

Related videos

What's Brewing

Billionaire Ravi Ruia acquires sprawling London mansion

Billionaire Ravi Ruia acquires sprawling London mansion

Al Hilal make world record £259mn bid for Kylian Mbappe

Al Hilal make world record £259mn bid for Kylian Mbappe

After McDonald's some Subway outlets drop tomatoes

After McDonald's some Subway outlets drop tomatoes

ICC launches first-ever umpire education course

ICC launches first-ever umpire education course

Is it really hotter now than any time in 100,000 years?

Is it really hotter now than any time in 100,000 years?

Inaugural goods train reaches Manipur's Khongsang

Inaugural goods train reaches Manipur's Khongsang

Adidas gets $565 mn in orders for unsold Yeezy shoes

Adidas gets $565 mn in orders for unsold Yeezy shoes

Ancient soil beneath Greenland's ice offers a warning

Ancient soil beneath Greenland's ice offers a warning

 