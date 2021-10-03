Violence in UP district after two farmers 'crushed to death' by minister's cavalcade

Violence erupted in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur-Kheri district on Sunday after a vehicle of Union minister Ajai Mishra's cavalcade allegedly knocked down several farmers while the latter were protesting against the farm laws.

Farmer leaders claimed that two farmers were killed while around a dozen others were injured after being knocked by a vehicle, which, they alleged, was being driven by Ajai Mishra's son Ashish Mishra.

Unconfirmed reports put the death toll at three. The district administration neither confirmed nor denied the reports.

A Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) tweet said that three farmers were killed after being knocked down by the vehicle driven by Mishra's son. It also said that BKU leader Rakesh Tikait had rushed to the spot from Ghazipur border, where he and hundreds of other farmers had been holding a sit-in protest against the farm laws for the past several months.

Enraged over the incident, the farmers torched several vehicles of the convoy and also allegedly assaulted some local BJP leaders, according to sources.

Police said that the farmers had announced to hold a protest before the Union minister and UP deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, who were scheduled to attend a function at Tikonia in the district.

Maurya was initially scheduled to land at a makeshift helipad near the venue but he was forced to take the land route after hundreds of famers barged into the Helipad and pitched tents there.

The farmers were angry with Mishra after the latter had allegedly threatened them with serious consequences if they tried to show him black flags during his visit. Lakhimpur-Kheri is the native district of the union minister.

Security personnel in strength were deployed at Tikonia and other parts of the district to maintain order, sources said.

