'Vote for Akhilesh, New Uttar Pradesh': Samajwadi Party student wing begins poll campaign in varsities

The Samajwadi Chhatra Sabha -- the student wing of the Samajwadi Party (SP) -- has launched a 'Vote for Akhilesh, New Uttar Pradesh' campaign.

The campaign has been launched from Lucknow University and will now be taken to all other universities and colleges in the state.

The Samajwadi Chhatra Sabha functionaries will interact with the students and compare the achievements of the previous Samajwadi Party government with the BJP government.

According to national president Neha Yadav, "The BJP government spent 79 per cent of the budget of 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao' scheme to advertise its false achievements."

"In the BJP government's policies, there is no plan to empower youths. Instead of honouring the promise to create 70 lakh jobs, this government took away 2 crore jobs. Paper leak is the new normal in this government," she said.

The SP government, she pointed out, had specially focused on youth empowerment. The 18 lakh laptops that were distributed then are still used for skill development and livelihood, she said.

Neha Yadav added that under the SP government, there was special focus on women empowerment through various schemes.

"As chief minister, Akhilesh Yadav played an important role in shaping the future of the students and youths. During the SP regime, more than 20 higher educational institutes were opened, new medical colleges with more seats were set up. Under 'hamari beti, hamara kal' scheme, Rs 30,000 annually was provided to girls to continue studies after high school," Neha said.

She added that "For women safety, schemes like 'Women Powerline 1090, Rani Laxmibai award, Dial 100 were successfully implemented. There were other schemes that focused on health through initiatives like 'Hausla Poshan Mission', '108 ambulance service'.

Arpit Sachan, Samajwadi Chhatra Sabha spokesperson, said that during the campaign all the office bearers and members of the Sabha will hold discussions on 'Ayenge Akhilesh, Banayenge Khushhal Uttar Pradesh' in all universities, colleges and hostels of the state.

