Water from 155 rivers to be used for Ram Lalla ritual

Water from 155 rivers across the globe brought to Ayodhya for Ram Lalla's 'Jalabhishek'

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will perform the 'Jalabhishek' of Ram Lalla with water from these rivers on April 23

IANS
IANS, Ayodhya ,
  • Apr 21 2023, 15:09 ist
  • updated: Apr 21 2023, 15:12 ist
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will perform the 'Jalabhishek' of Ram Lalla with water from these rivers on April 23. Credit: PTI Photo

Water from 155 rivers from different countries, including Uzbekistan, Pakistan and China, has reached Ayodhya.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will perform the 'Jalabhishek' of Ram Lalla with water from these rivers on April 23.

Delhi BJP leader and former MLA, Vijay Jolly, the person behind the collection of water, said that water has also been brought from countries like Tanzania, Nigeria, America, France, Germany, Britain, Nepal, Bhutan, Maldives and Bangladesh.

He said water has been brought from Antarctica, which is mostly inaccessible.

Also Read | Ram Lalla to be depicted as an archer at Ayodhya temple

As per the schedule, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will worship the 'jal kalash' after getting it from the team in a ceremony that is set to be organised on April 23 at Maniram Das Chawni Auditorium here.

The water brought from countries around the world will have stickers bearing the flags of those countries, their names and the names of rivers.

Envoys of many countries will also participate in the programme.

The water from Pakistan was first sent by the Hindus of Pakistan to Dubai and then from Dubai it was brought to Delhi, from where Jolly brought it to Ayodhya.

Apart from Pakistan, water has also come from the rivers of many other countries, including Suriname, Ukraine, Russia, Kazakhstan, Canada and Tibet.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Uttar Pradesh
Yogi Adityanath
Ayodhya temple
Ayodhya

Related videos

What's Brewing

Dalai Lama speaks of wisdom at Global Buddhist Summit

Dalai Lama speaks of wisdom at Global Buddhist Summit

$14.8 mn worth valuables vanishes from Toronto airport

$14.8 mn worth valuables vanishes from Toronto airport

Experts warn of health risks as temp soar in K'taka

Experts warn of health risks as temp soar in K'taka

Twitter's blue ticks start vanishing

Twitter's blue ticks start vanishing

The future of social media is a lot less social

The future of social media is a lot less social

Invest in the planet's health

Invest in the planet's health

 