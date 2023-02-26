'We have been put under house arrest by Delhi Police', claim AAP leaders

Ahead of the questioning of Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in the excise policy scam by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday alleged that its leaders were being put under 'house arrest'.

The Delhi Police have made elaborate security arrangements to stop all untoward incidents.

The AAP leaders, however, alleged that they "have been kept under house arrest by the police".

The Delhi Police have put barricades at Lodhi Colony roads which leads to the CBI headquarters and no one is being allowed to go that side. Apart from this, the police have also put barricades outside Sisodia's house and office and have deployed extra force to stop people going on that side.

At Lodhi Colony even the media was stopped by the police personnel posted over there.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has called it a tactic of the agencies to arrest Sisodia.

Sanjay Singh, the Rajya Sabha MP of AAP, has alleged that at the instructions of the Centre, agencies want to arrest Sisodia.

AAP MLA Atishi said that the BJP was trying to stop them, and that the allegations levelled on Sisodia were vague.

"Our leaders have been stopped at their house by the Delhi Police. Our leaders are in house arrest. We can't come out of our houses. Delhi police are being misused by the Centre," said Atishi.

Sisodia was earlier asked to appear before the CBI on February 19, but he sought a deferment by one week as he was giving final touches to Delhi's budget.

The CBI accepted his request and issued him a second notice to join the probe on February 26.

He is likely to reach CBI headquarters by 11 am.