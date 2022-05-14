Wheat export ban is anti-farmer measure: P Chidambaram

The Congress on Saturday described the banning of wheat exports as an "anti-farmer measure" from a government that "has never been friendly" with farmers.

Former finance minister P Chidambaram said the government's move had deprived farmers of availing the benefit of higher export prices.

"I presume that it is because the Centre has failed to procure enough wheat," he said. "It is not that wheat production has come down. It is more or less the same. It may be marginally more. Yesterday, I was told by the Chhattisgarh minister that they have been able to procure 97 lakh tonnes of wheat. So, procurement has taken place."

"There wouldn't be any need to ban the export of wheat," Chidambaram said. "The banning of wheat exports is an anti-farmer measure. It deprives the farmers of reaping the benefit of higher export prices. It is anti-farmer and I am not surprised as this government has never been friendly with farmers."

The government said the measure was announced to "manage the overall food security of the country and to support the needs of neighbouring and other vulnerable countries".