Why Rahul was not allowed to visit J&K: Mehbooba Mufti

PDP chief and former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti on Monday voiced hope that the group of 27 European lawmakers, who are travelling to Jammu and Kashmir, will get a chance to meet local people and civil society members, but at the same time alleged that the delegates "seem like pro-fascist, right-leaning and anti-immigrant".

In a series of tweets, Mehbooba, who has been detained since August 5 and whose Twitter handle is operated by her daughter Iltija, claimed the visit is one of "incessant foreign policy gaffes" and will be a "lose-lose situation" for the government.

She also slammed the government for not allowing opposition leaders like Rahul Gandhi to visit the Kashmir Valley after the abrogation of the special status given to Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 and bifurcating the state into two Union Territories.

"Hope they (EU MPs) get a chance to speak to the people, local media, doctors and civil society members. The iron curtain between Kashmir & the world needs to be lifted and GOI must be held accountable for pushing J&K into turmoil," she said.

The PDP chief also wondered "why the same courtesy can't be extended to American senators".

"Won't be surprised if GOIs indulging in normalcy acrobatics again & orchestrating 'normalcy' certificates," she said.

Mehbooba asked why can't the delegation meet all three former chief ministers -- National Conference's Farooq Abdullah and Omar Abdullah are the other two chief ministers who are also under the detention.

"Either way there are two scenarios. The delegation will state the situation is normal. In that case, the next logical step is to release detainees & restore the internet. If they say Kashmir is in limbo, its a major embarrassment for GOI. A lose-lose situation," she said.

The former chief minister claimed that in its "desperation" to convince the international community that "normalcy" has restored in Kashmir, the central government is making "incessant foreign policy gaffes".

"From endorsing a Republican as US President to engaging with what seem like pro-fascist, right-leaning and anti-immigrant EU MPs. Royal mess," she said.

Mehbooba asked if scrapping of the Article 370 integrated Jammu and Kashmir into India, why Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was barred from visiting Kashmir?

"Instead, a group of far-right & fascist leanings EU MPs is allowed by GOI. Your ticket to Kashmir is possible only if you're a fascist with a visceral hatred for Muslims," she said.

In the first visit by any foreign delegation to Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 370 on August 5, a group of 27 European lawmakers will travel there on Tuesday, a major diplomatic outreach initiative by the government to counter Pakistan's narrative on the situation in the Valley by allowing these leaders to "see things for themselves".