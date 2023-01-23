Will cherish interactions with Bal Thackeray: PM Modi

Will always cherish interactions with Bal Thackeray, says PM Modi

'He devoted his life to public welfare,' the PM tweeted

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jan 23 2023, 12:32 ist
  • updated: Jan 23 2023, 12:33 ist
Narendra Modi. Credit: PTI Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tributes to Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray on his 97th birth anniversary on Monday, saying he devoted his life to public welfare.

Modi said he would always cherish his interactions with the Maratha leader, one of the early pioneers of hardline Hindutva politics, who enjoyed a large following.

Also Read | Netaji will be remembered for fierce resistance to colonial rule, says PM Modi

"Remembering Balasaheb Thackeray Ji on his birth anniversary. I will always cherish my various interactions with him. He was blessed with rich knowledge and wit. He devoted his life to public welfare," the prime minister tweeted.

The Shiv Sena recently split into two factions with the one commanding the support of a majority of its lawmakers siding with the BJP, while another headed by Thackeray's son Uddhav Thackeray aligning with the Opposition in the state.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Narendra Modi
Shiv Sena
Bal Thackeray

What's Brewing

Submarine INS Vagir commissioned, Navy gets a boost

Submarine INS Vagir commissioned, Navy gets a boost

Iranian women take center stage at Sundance

Iranian women take center stage at Sundance

DH Toon | 'BBC's Modi: The new India Question'

DH Toon | 'BBC's Modi: The new India Question'

Report bats for correctional staff in K'taka's prisons

Report bats for correctional staff in K'taka's prisons

Life in the pre-digital era

Life in the pre-digital era

Tobacco: The solution is staring at us

Tobacco: The solution is staring at us

 