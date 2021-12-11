Will defeat injustice with courage: Rahul Gandhi as farmers leave protest sites

As the farmers prepare to leave their protest sites on Delhi's borders on Saturday, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi Friday said they will defeat injustice with courage.

Large parts of the Singhu border protest site lay vacant on Friday after several farmers rolled up their belongings and headed home in their tractors, while others worked long hours to dismantle the makeshift accommodations they built painstakingly over the last year

"Tonight is the last night of this 'Satyagraha'... Will defeat the darkness of injustice with courage, will keep moving forward on the path of justice," Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi, using the hashtag #FarmersProtest.

इस सत्याग्रह की आज आख़री रात है… अन्याय के अंधेरे को हिम्मत से हराएँगे,

न्याय की राह पर यूँ ही आगे बढ़ते जाएँगे!#FarmersProtest — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) December 10, 2021

The Congress has said that it will extend all support to the farmers in their quest for justice. The party has been raising their issues both inside and outside Parliament.

