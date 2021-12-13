Will impose curbs if need arises: Kejriwal on Omicron

Will impose curbs if need arises: Kejriwal on Omicron outbreak

So far, Delhi has reported two Omicron cases

IANS
IANS, New Delhi,
  • Dec 13 2021, 16:00 ist
  • updated: Dec 13 2021, 18:41 ist
The Chief Minister added that several review meetings have been held for the availability of beds, oxygen cylinders and medicines in the hospitals. Credit: IANS Photo

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said that the national capital is prepared to tackle the threat posed by the new Omicron Covid-19 variant, adding that his government will impose certain restrictions in the city if the need arises.

"We are ready to tackle the Omicron threat. If required, we will impose necessary restrictions. Currently, there is no such need," he said.

Also Read: Masks come off, rallies begin as Covid-19 numbers drop

The Chief Minister added that several review meetings have been held for the availability of beds, oxygen cylinders and medicines in the hospitals.

"We don't want Omicron to hit Delhi. But if it comes, we are ready for it. If it is needed for the safety and health of the people of Delhi, then we will definitely impose restrictions with experts' recommendation," said Kejriwal.

He urged residents of Delhi to avoid crowds and large gatherings in markets.

So far, Delhi has reported two Omicron cases.

However, the Omicron infection tally in the country has climbed to 38 after Andhra Pradesh, Chandigarh and Kerala reported their first infections and Maharashtra and Karnataka also recorded one each on Sunday.

India News
Delhi
Arvind Kejriwal
Omicron
Covid-19
Coronavirus

