With SC order in hand, Yechury to visit J&K on Aug 29

Soon after Supreme Court allowed him to visit party leader Mohd Yusuf Tarigami who is in detention in Jammu and Kashmir, CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury said he will be flying to Srinagar on Thursday morning and wrote to Governor Satyapal Malik to facilitate his travel arrangements.

The apex court order came on a habeas corpus petition filed by Yechury seeking the production of Tarigami, CPI(M) Central Committee member and four-time MLA of dissolved Jammu and Kashmir Assembly. Tarigami was taken into custody on August 4-5 ahead of the scrapping of special status for Jammu and Kashmir.

Yechury will board a flight to Srinagar at 9:55 AM on Thursday. "The Supreme Court has permitted me to go to Srinagar and see Tarigami and 'report' back to them on the condition of his health. Once I meet him, return and report to the court, I will make a more detailed statement," Yechury told reporters.

The Supreme Court has said that the permission is only for visiting Tarigami and nothing else and that he should file an affidavit. Yechury said he will file his affidavit on his return and on that basis the case will move forward.

Yechury also wrote to Malik saying the court in an order has asked me to go to Kashmir and visit his colleague Tarigami and file an affidavit on his return to the court detailing his health condition.

"In pursuance of the orders of the apex Court, I have decided to come to Srinagar tomorrow and meet Tarigami. Since I am not keeping good health and require assistance, personal attendant would also be accompanying me. Since I am coming there in pursuance of the directions of the Supreme Court, I hope that I will be permitted a personal attendant," he wrote.

Yechury had twice attempted to meet Tarigami but failed after the lockdown in Kashmir because he was not allowed to leave the airport. One was on August 9 when he and CPI General Secretary D Raja flew to Srinagar to meet party workers and the second time was when Opposition leaders attempted to visit Srinagar on August 24.