Woman allegedly gang-raped by 17 men in Jharkhand; National Commission for Women expresses concern

  • Dec 10 2020, 12:56 ist
  • updated: Dec 10 2020, 13:02 ist
Expressing serious concern over the alleged rape of a woman by 17 men in Jharkhand's Dumka district, the National Commission for Women (NCW) on Thursday asked the state police to complete the probe in the case within two months.

According to reports, the woman was raped and her husband held hostage by 17 men when the couple was returning from the market on Tuesday night.

The woman told the police the accused were drunk, the reports said.

In a statement, the NCW said it is seriously concerned about the reported incident has taken suo motu cognisance of the matter.

"Chairperson Rekha Sharma has written to Director General of Police, Jharkhand seeking adherence to guidelines of Ministry of Home Affairs of completing probes in two months in cases of sexual assault," the NCW said.

The commission said it has also sought a detailed action taken report in the matter from the police.

