Woman beaten to death for dowry in UP

Woman beaten to death for dowry in UP's Bulandhshahr: Police

PTI
PTI,
  • Jul 13 2020, 20:34 ist
  • updated: Jul 13 2020, 20:34 ist
Representative image. Credits: iStock Photo

Six people were booked after a woman, who was allegedly beaten for dowry by her in-laws, died at a hospital here, police said on Monday.

The victim, identified as Suvi, had got married in August last year and was six months pregnant, they said.

According to her brother, Sumeru, she was being harassed for a car in dowry by her husband Chand and his family members.

Suvi's parents are residents of Ghaziabad and her husband's house is in Bulandshahr's Kakod town, police said.

On Friday, Suvi was allegedly thrashed by her in-laws and later she was admitted to a hospital here as her condition deteriorated, they said.

When Suvi's parents reached the hospital, her in-laws allegedly misbehaved with them and on Saturday night she breathed her last, police said.

A case has been registered against six people, including Suvi's husband, and the body has been sent for post-mortem, police said.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

dowry
Death
Uttar Pradesh

What's Brewing

July 13, 2002: When India ground out a great escape

July 13, 2002: When India ground out a great escape

DH Podcast | The Lead: Amish on his new book Suheldev

DH Podcast | The Lead: Amish on his new book Suheldev

Need prudent Oppn response to Modi’s China policy

Need prudent Oppn response to Modi’s China policy

Indian GDP to contract 7.5% if Covid-19 vaccine delayed

Indian GDP to contract 7.5% if Covid-19 vaccine delayed

 