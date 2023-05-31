Woman climbs water tank, demands release of her brothers from jail in UP

A woman climbed a 70-feet high water tank in Gujaini area here on Tuesday, demanding that her brothers be released from jail.
The woman, identified as Afsana alias Ayesha (26), a resident of Dada Nagar, threatened to jump off the tank if her brothers were not released from jail, Assistant Commissioner of Police (Naubasta) Abhishek Kumar Pandey said.
The woman alleged that police wrongfully arrested her brothers over her husband's murder a month ago.
She claimed that she was forced to climb the water tank as no one heard her pleas.
The woman stayed at the tank for a couple of hours and came down after assurance that her grievance will be addressed, Pandey said.
The ACP, however, claimed that the woman's brothers were not innocent and they were sent to jail as police had concrete evidence against them.
