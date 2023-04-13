Woman gangraped in car near Delhi's Malviya Nagar

Delhi Police has filed a case of gangrape on the complaint of a 19-year-old woman who alleged she was raped by a man and an associate of his, after he picked her from Malviya Nagar Metro Station in connection with a job he had offered her, police said Thursday.

The victim in her complaint to police said she was asked to come to the metro station by the man for a job.

The matter came to light Wednesday when the Delhi resident filed a written complaint at Malviya Nagar Police Station, they said.

According to the woman, she had come in contact with a man named Anubhav in September 2020 through social media when she was in need of a job.

She said she was called by Anubhav to come to Malviya Nagar Metro Station to discuss the job. When she reached there, she saw Anubhav and two of his friends waiting for her in a car, police said.

She got into the car and after driving for some time, they parked the car somewhere in Begampur area where two of them allegedly took turns to rape her, she alleged, according to police.

According to the victim, the assailants even made a video of her and threatened to post it online if she went to police.

The accused were booked under sections 376D (gangrape) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code, and also under sections of Protection of Children Against Sexual Offences Act, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Chandan Chowdhary.