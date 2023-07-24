Woman IAF officer injured in robbery bid dies

The IAF officer was allegedly attacked by the mess worker on July 14 after gaining entry into her official residence in the Pathankot airbase.

  • Jul 24 2023, 12:02 ist
A woman Indian Air Force (IAF) officer, who was seriously injured after being allegedly attacked by a mess worker in Pathankot district of Punjab, succumbed to her injuries, police said on Monday.

Pathankot Senior Superintendent of Police Harkamalpreet Singh Khakh said the IAF officer died on Sunday evening.

She was admitted at the Army's Command Hospital in Chandimandir in Haryana's Panchkula.

The body of the officer was handed over to her family after postmortem, the SSP said.

The IAF officer was allegedly attacked by the mess worker on July 14 after gaining entry into her official residence in the Pathankot airbase with an intention of committing robbery.

The officer, a Squadron Leader, was asleep and woke up when she heard some noises. She had tried to confront the intruder who attacked her with a knife, causing her multiple injuries, police had said.

The woman officer was alone in her house during the time of the incident. Another woman IAF officer, living in an adjoining quarter, found her in an injured condition and called for assistance.

The accused, identified as Makhan Singh, was later arrested with the help of CCTV footage.

She was rushed to a hospital and later referred to the Army's Command Hospital.

