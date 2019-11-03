Woman raped by 6; plaint accepted after viral video

A woman in Uttar Pradesh’s Chitrakoot district was allegedly gang-raped by six men who filmed it and posted the video clip online, with the survivor claiming that police only filed a case after the video went viral.

“The woman was going to a relative’s place along with a family member when she was stopped midway. The men then tied up the family member to a tree and raped the woman,” a police officer said.

The woman said that when she went to the same police to file a complaint and narrated the incident to the officials present, she was scolded and asked to leave.

After the clip went viral, she met the superintendent f police and only after that a case was registered.