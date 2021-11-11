Women unsafe in Uttar Pradesh: Priyanka Gandhi

Women unsafe in Uttar Pradesh: Priyanka Gandhi

Her attack came after media reports claimed that an officer at Bapu Bhavan in Lucknow has been arrested for allegedly molesting a contractual worker

PTI
PTI,
  • Nov 11 2021, 12:57 ist
  • updated: Nov 11 2021, 12:57 ist
Priyanka Gandhi. Credit: PTI Photo

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday hit out at the Uttar Pradesh government over the issue of safety of women, alleging that women are unsafe in the state.

Her attack came after media reports claimed that an officer at Bapu Bhavan in Lucknow has been arrested for allegedly molesting a contractual worker after a video of the incident went viral.

Read | Priyanka Gandhi promises Rs 10,000 per month honorarium for ASHA workers in UP if voted to power

"Be it secretariat, road or any other place: Women are unsafe in Uttar Pradesh. This is the reality of the government's claim on 'women's safety'," Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.

"A sister from Uttar Pradesh had to make a video of the incident with her viral due to inaction on her complaint of sexual harassment. How much patience and fighting power would she have had?" the Congress general secretary said.

Gandhi urged women in the state to unite and fight for themselves.

Also Read | Priyanka Gandhi: Yet to write her own ticket in politics

"You are a girl, you can fight. All the women of the country are standing with you," she said.

The Congress has been attacking the state government over the issue of law and order and women's safety, alleging that criminal activities are rampant, a claim denied by the Yogi Adityanath dispensation.

 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Uttar Pradesh
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra
Priyanka Gandhi
Yogi Adityanath
BJP
Congress
UP Polls
Uttar Pradesh Polls
Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022
Uttar Pradesh Polls 2022
Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections
women

Related videos

What's Brewing

Instagram will soon ask you to take break from it

Instagram will soon ask you to take break from it

SpaceX crew launch marks 600 space travellers in 60 yrs

SpaceX crew launch marks 600 space travellers in 60 yrs

Bengaluru scientists help detect flare from black hole

Bengaluru scientists help detect flare from black hole

DH Toon | Learning to weep in front of camera is ideal!

DH Toon | Learning to weep in front of camera is ideal!

 