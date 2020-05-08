Yogi Adityanath faces flak from BJP leaders for permitting sale of liquor in UP

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has come under attack from his own party leaders for permitting sale of liquor and pan masala.

At least half a dozen saffron party MPs and MLAs have openly criticised Adityanath for the decision and demanded the immediate closure of liquor shops.

''The purpose of the lockdown is to save human lives from COVID-19. It will be defeated by allowing sale of liquor, pan masala and gutkha,'' BJP MP Sakshi Maharaj said.

The leader questioned the rationale behind punishing spitting in public places when the sale of gutkha and pan masala had been allowed.

Another BJP MP Satyadeo Pachauri shot off a letter to the CM seeking closure of the liquor shops saying that social distancing was not being followed there.

Outspoken BJP MLA Surendra Singh said that the UP government should explore other options to generate income rather than allowing sale of liquor.

''It (liquor sale) will put lives of the people in danger. It cannot be justified on the pretext of revenue generation. It must be banned immediately,'' Singh said.

He heaped praise on Bihar CM Nitish Kumar (liquor is banned in Bihar) and asked Adityanath to the same.

BJP MLAs Nand Kishore Gujjar and Sunil Sharma also criticised the decision to open liquor shops and demanded their closure.