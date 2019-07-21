Yogi blames Cong for Sonebhadra carnage

Under attack from the opposition parties following killing of ten tribals over land dispute in the state's Sonebhadra district, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday blamed the Congress for the incident.

Adityanath, who met the families of the victims at Umbha village, also termed the incident as a ''political conspiracy'' and claimed that the attackers had ''connections'' with the Samajwadi Party.

He said that the seeds of the conflict had been sown in 1955, when the then Congress government in the state had transferred the land to a Society. ''The land was again transferred to some individuals in 1989 and subsequently sold to the pradhan,'' he said.

The chief minister said that the victims had paid for the Congress' ''sin''.

Adityanath also attacked Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who had met some families of the victims on Saturday, for shedding ''crocodile tears''.

He also announced to open a temporary police out-post in the village.

Earlier the entire village was sealed hours before Adityanath's visit in an apparent attempt to thwart workers of the opposition parties to hold protest demonstration.

According to the police sources, scores of SP and Congress workers and local leaders were taken into custody, when they tried to go to Umbha village to protest against the chief minister.

The SP office at Churk in the district was also surrounded by the cops to prevent the workers from coming out, sources said.

Twenty nine persons, including the main culprit, the 'pradhan' (panchayat chief) of Umbhi village Yagyadutt Bhurtia, who tried to take possession of around 200 'bighas' (a unit to measure the area of the agricultural field) in the village.

The tribals, who had been tilling the land for the past several years, resisted the attempt, following which the 'pradhan' and his goons, who were armed with guns, opened fire at the tribals killing ten people.