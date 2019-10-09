Yogi to hit campaign trail in Haryana, Maharashtra

BJP's 'Hindutva' mascot and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath would be hitting the campaign trail in Haryana and Mahrashtra from next week.

According to the BJP sources here, Adityanath, who was among the star campaigners of the saffron party, would be addressing a series of election rallies in the two poll-bound states.

Sources said that Adityanath would be addressing more rallies in the areas, where a large number of people from Uttar Pradesh, especially from the eastern region, live.

"A large number of people from eastern UP region live in Mumbai and some other towns in Maharashtra... Adityanath himself hails from Gorakhpur, which is in the eastern region... His popularity among the voters of his region will certainly help us in the forthcoming polls," said a senior UP BJP leader while speaking to DH here on Wednesday.

Sources said that Adityanath is in "great demand" and the saffron party units in the two poll-bound states have sought his (Yogi's) election rallies at many places.

Considered to be a hard core 'Hindutva' ideologue, Adityanath would be raising issues like Ram Temple, Article 370 and NRC in his election speeches, sources said.

Adityanath had earlier incurred the wrath of the Election Commission (EC) for his objectionable outbursts during the recently concluded Lok Sabha polls.

The EC had censured Adityanath and also imposed a 72-hour ban following his 'Ali vs Bajarang Bali' remarks during the Lok Sabha polls.