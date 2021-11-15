Yogi's call for terming Chandragupta to be called ‘great’ triggers row

Row over Yogi's call for terming Chandragupta 'great'

Hindutva is a fake history factory, said AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi hitting back at Adityanath

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Nov 15 2021, 16:36 ist
  • updated: Nov 15 2021, 17:20 ist
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Aditiyanath. Credit: PTI File Photo

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday lamented that historians never termed emperor Ashoka or Chandragupta Maurya great, but they gave the suffix to Alexander, who was defeated by Maurya.

"Historians are silent on such issues. However, once the countrymen learn the truth, India will change," Adityanath said while addressing the 'Samajik Pratinidhi Sammelan' in Lucknow.

Hitting back at Adityanath, Opposition leaders accused that the Chief Minister of rewriting Indian history.

"This is like saying that India got independence in 2014! Time to rewrite history! Yogi ji resign as CM and start teaching Indian history!" said senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal.

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi tweeted, "Hindutva is a fake history factory. Chandragupta and Alexander never met in war. This is yet another example of why we need good public education system. In absence of good schools, Baba-log get to make up facts according to convenience. Baba doesn't value education and it shows."

The Chief Minister also said that the US bombing on Taliban after the terrorist organisation had destroyed the Bamiyan Buddha in Afghanistan, was God's punishment.

(With PTI inputs)

