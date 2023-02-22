Not an era for war: Anurag Thakur at G20 finance meet

Not an era for war, says Anurag Thakur as G20 finance meet starts

India has maintained a neutral stance on the war, declining to blame Russia for the invasion, seeking a diplomatic solution

Reuters
Reuters, Bengaluru,
  • Feb 22 2023, 11:50 ist
  • updated: Feb 22 2023, 13:01 ist
This handout photo taken and released by India's Press Information Bureau (PIB) on February 22, 2023 shows Anurag Thakur (C), India's Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting, and Ajay Seth (L), secretary of India's Department of Economic Affairs, at the second meeting of the G20 Finance and Central Bank Deputies under India’s G20 Presidency in Bengaluru. Credit: AFP Photo

India reiterated its stance on the war in Ukraine on Wednesday, saying it was time for dialogue and diplomacy, as finance officials from the Group of 20 (G20) started a meeting near the southern city of Bengaluru.

"Today's era is not for war. Democracy, dialogue and diplomacy is the way forward," Union Minister Anurag Thakur told a news conference after welcoming delegates to the meeting which ends on Saturday. Finance ministers and central bank chiefs from G20 nations will join the meeting on Friday.

The meeting in the Nandi Hills summer retreat, near Bengaluru, is the first major event of India's G20 presidency and the war in Ukraine is likely to feature prominently during the proceedings. The first anniversary of Russia's invasion of its neighbour falls on Friday.

Also Read — G20 dignitaries to discuss inflation, debt, digital infra during the week

India has maintained a neutral stance on the war, declining to blame Russia for the invasion, seeking a diplomatic solution and increasing its purchases of Russian oil over the past year.

Russia has been India's biggest supplier of military equipment for decades and it is the fourth-biggest market for the South Asian country's pharmaceutical products.

The G20 finance ministers and central bank chiefs are also expected to discuss unblocking debt restructuring for distressed economies that have been badly hit by the Covid-19 pandemic and the war in Ukraine.

Reuters reported last week that India has drafted a proposal for G20 countries to help debtor nations by asking lenders, including the world's largest sovereign creditor China, to take a large haircut on loans.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and German Finance Minister Christian Lindneris will be attending the meetings and are expected to press China to "quickly deliver" on debt relief for low and middle income countries.

During the event, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) plans to hold a meeting with the World Bank, India, China, Saudi Arabia, the United States and other Group of Seven (G7) nations to try to reach understanding on common standards, principles and definitions on how to restructure distressed country debt.

Rules on crypto-currencies, reform of multilateral development banks, international taxation and securing adequate finance to combat climate change are also on the agenda of the meetings, which chiefs of the IMF, World Bank and Asian Development Bank will also attend.

However, neither the Russian finance minister nor the central bank chief were expected to attend the meeting.

