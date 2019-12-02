'Not aware about security breach at Priyanka's home'

Junior Home Minister G Kishan Reddy on Monday said he was unaware of the alleged breach of security at Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's Lodhi Estate home here and will seek information on it.

According to sources, the Congress general secretary's office had raised the alleged November 26 incident with the CRPF, which is guarding her after the withdrawal of the SPG cover.

"I am not aware. I am just coming out of Lok Sabha. Let me take the information from the police... I will discuss with my officers," Reddy, the Union minister of state for home, told reporters outside Parliament when asked about it.

The sources said on Monday that seven unknown persons in a car allegedly drove up to the porch of her home, got off and walked up to her to ask for photographs.

The Centre had last month replaced the Special Protection Group (SPG) security cover of the family of former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi, assassinated by LTTE terrorists on May 21, 1991, with 'Z-plus' security provided by the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

Apart from Priyanka Gandhi, the security of her mother and Congress president Sonia Gandhi and her brother Rahul Gandhi were taken over by the CRPF from the SPG.

Under Z-plus security, they are being protected by the CRPF commandos in close proximity besides guarding their homes and wherever they travel in the country.

An ambulance is now a part of their convoy and an Advance Security Liaison is also being carried out for the three leaders wherever they travel.