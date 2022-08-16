Now, Aadhaar must to avail govt subsidies, benefits

Now, Aadhaar must to avail government subsidies, benefits

If one does not have an Aadhaar number yet, a person can apply for enrolment and avail the benefits, subsidies

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Aug 16 2022, 16:51 ist
  • updated: Aug 16 2022, 18:51 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Going forward, you must have an Aadhaar number, or enrolment slip to avail government subsidies and benefits.

In a circular dated August 11, marked to all central ministries and state governments, the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) said more than 99 per cent of the adults in the country now have an Aadhaar number to their name. As per section 7 of the Aadhaar Act, a person who hasn't been assigned an Aadhaar number “shall be offered alternate and viable means of identification for delivery of the subsidy, benefit or service”.

Also Read — Children without Aadhaar shut out of school

The new circular states if one does not have an Aadhaar number yet, a person can apply for enrolment and avail the benefits, subsidies, and services by showing Aadhaar Enrolment Identification (EID) number/slip.

The circular also highlighted the impact of the introduction of Aadhaar in delivering services to people and states. "Aadhaar has significantly improved the quality of resident/citizen experience in receiving welfare services," the circular said.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Aadhaar
UIDAI
India News
subsidies

What's Brewing

You don't know what it's like to be lonely: Ratan Tata

You don't know what it's like to be lonely: Ratan Tata

What does FIFA's AIFF ban mean for India?

What does FIFA's AIFF ban mean for India?

IIT to probe 'vulgar' Bhojpuri songs played on I-Day

IIT to probe 'vulgar' Bhojpuri songs played on I-Day

Gram Panchayat to launch website for unmarried people

Gram Panchayat to launch website for unmarried people

One of the brightest stars is dying before our eyes

One of the brightest stars is dying before our eyes

Couture back on ramps but online retail still matters

Couture back on ramps but online retail still matters

 