Now, Aadhaar must to avail government subsidies, benefits

Going forward, you must have an Aadhaar number, or enrolment slip to avail government subsidies and benefits.

In a circular dated August 11, marked to all central ministries and state governments, the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) said more than 99 per cent of the adults in the country now have an Aadhaar number to their name. As per section 7 of the Aadhaar Act, a person who hasn't been assigned an Aadhaar number “shall be offered alternate and viable means of identification for delivery of the subsidy, benefit or service”.

The new circular states if one does not have an Aadhaar number yet, a person can apply for enrolment and avail the benefits, subsidies, and services by showing Aadhaar Enrolment Identification (EID) number/slip.

The circular also highlighted the impact of the introduction of Aadhaar in delivering services to people and states. "Aadhaar has significantly improved the quality of resident/citizen experience in receiving welfare services," the circular said.