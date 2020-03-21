NRAI seeks government's support to combat coronavirus

The National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI) has urged the government to support the industry amidst the coronavirus outbreak. NRAI has requested the government to relax certain rules and regulations in dire times when COVID-19 is fast spreading across the world.

The restaurant sector seeks government support in putting a moratorium on the upcoming statutory dues and to also allow delay in utility bill payments. Riyaaz Amlani, CEO and MD, Impresario Entertainment & Hospitality Private Limited had put out an Instagram post seeking government support for the restaurant industry.

The onslaught of coronavirus has taken the world by storm and has brought the economy down on its knees. Arjun Raj Kher, brand head of Hitchki and Bayroute said, "Looking at the current scenario, what people are going through is much more serious and they need all the support. Though these are testing times for the Industry, it is secondary amidst the circumstances. However, we will definitely need the support from the government once everything is under control and we are ready to bounce back.”

NRAI also asks for temporary stoppage on EMI payments and levying interest, employee unemployment pay cover and putting a freeze on any rental dues.